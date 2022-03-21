Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

