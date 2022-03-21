Diversey (DSEY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diversey (NASDAQ: DSEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Diversey was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/24/2022 – Diversey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

1/21/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00.

Shares of DSEY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

