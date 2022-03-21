Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 27588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
