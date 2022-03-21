Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $255.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $229.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

