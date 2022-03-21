Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

