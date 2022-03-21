Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

