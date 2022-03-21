Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.86. 11,878,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,469. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.