Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded down $7.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

