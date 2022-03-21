Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 9,204 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,718. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.