Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.