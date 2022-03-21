Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $237.84. 734,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.54 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.99.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

