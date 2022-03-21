Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,773. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.62.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

