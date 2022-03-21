Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.70. 1,602,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

