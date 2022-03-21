Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 66,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.32. 2,377,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

