Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,984. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

