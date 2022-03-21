Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

