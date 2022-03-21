Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Driven Brands by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 518,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

