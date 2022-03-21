Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVNGet Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Driven Brands by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 518,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.