Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

