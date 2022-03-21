Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

