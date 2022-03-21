Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ETY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
