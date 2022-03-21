Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
EBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.