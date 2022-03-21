Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,868. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

