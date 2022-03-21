Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

