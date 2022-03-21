eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

