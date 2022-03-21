Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 140,985 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.42 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

