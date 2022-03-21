Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $40,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.