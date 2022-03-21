Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $213.73

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.73, but opened at $225.50. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $225.58, with a volume of 10 shares.
ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
