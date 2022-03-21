Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $213.73

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.73, but opened at $225.50. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $225.58, with a volume of 10 shares.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

