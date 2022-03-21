Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Announces Earnings Results

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Embark Technology stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 2,841,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,471. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

EMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

