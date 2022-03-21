Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

ENDP opened at $2.41 on Monday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

