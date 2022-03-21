Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

