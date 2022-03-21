Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.40 on Friday, reaching $732.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,794. Equinix has a 12-month low of $646.81 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.11.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

