Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IMV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 138.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.