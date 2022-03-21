EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $91.84 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.