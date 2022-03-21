Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.39 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

