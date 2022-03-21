Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

