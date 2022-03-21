eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $228,330.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $25.21 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

