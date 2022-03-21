Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 46,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

