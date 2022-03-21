F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $13.10 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,917 shares of company stock worth $2,313,197.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

