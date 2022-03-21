Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

