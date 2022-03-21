Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $119.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.