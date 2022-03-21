FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $285.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $345.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.