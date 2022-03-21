Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FEEXF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.