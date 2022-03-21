FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

