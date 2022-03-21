Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,860. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

