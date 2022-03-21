Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

