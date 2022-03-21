Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.