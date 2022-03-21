Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.