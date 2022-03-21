Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $231.11 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.82 or 0.00043380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $231.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 180,069,302 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.