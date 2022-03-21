Financial Comparison: Cybin (CLXPF) and Its Rivals

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cybin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 247.68%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cybin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -12.58 Cybin Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.74

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

