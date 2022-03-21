Financial Comparison: Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $206.32 million 2.29 $15.89 million $2.09 29.92

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% UFP Technologies 7.70% 8.56% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

