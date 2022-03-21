First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

